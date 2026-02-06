Jim Schwartz‘s future in Cleveland has been in question since the hiring of Todd Monken by the franchise, and we finally have some answers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Schwartz has resigned as the Browns’ defensive coordinator.

“Another change in Cleveland,” Pelissero tweeted on Friday. “Jim Schwartz has resigned as the Browns’ defensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders.”

It was reported that Schwartz was “visibly upset” at being passed over for the head coaching job in favor of the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator. Now, he’s following through on his anger, deciding to end his tenure with the AFC North franchise as the dust settles on the decision.

Schwartz had been the defensive coordinator in Cleveland since 2023: “He was very upset, and he told everybody, I’m out of here. In fact, our Tom Pelissero reported that Schwartz cleaned out his office,” Mike Garafolo reported.

“… The team has him under contract and wants him to be their defensive coordinator. The question is, what is Schwartz going to do if they decide, ‘We’re not letting you out of this contract?’ That’s TBD.”

Alas, Pelissero previously noted that Schwartz said his goodbyes in the Browns’ facility after the news broke. He reportedly told other coaches he won’t return as the team’s defensive coordinator as well, and now that’s come to fruition.

It’s a big loss, as it was clear why the Browns would want to keep him around. Especially after the success Cleveland has experienced on the defensive end under his guidance.

This past season, Cleveland ranked fifth in defensive EPA and fourth in total defense. Schwartz was named the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023, a season in which the Browns had the No. 1 defense in football and made the playoffs.

Before Cleveland, Schwartz served as defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. He was head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013, going 29-51 with a playoff appearance in 2011.

With Schwartz now on his way out of Cleveland, he should have plenty of suitors, if possible. Pelissero previously reported that the San Francisco 49ers are one team that would likely have interest, but they hired former Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris. There will certainly be others, though.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.