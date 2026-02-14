Jimmie Johnson has set a date for his final NASCAR Cup Series start. The seven-time champion will officially call it a career after the 2027 Daytona 500, he announced on Saturday morning.

Johnson originally stepped away from full-time Cup Series racing with Hendrick Motorsports after the 2020 season. After 83 Cup victories and seven titles over 19 years, he moved on to other ventures, like competing in the IndyCar Series before returning to NASCAR as a team owner with Legacy Motor Club.

Since then, he’s raced sparingly for his team, but he hasn’t come close to the success he enjoyed with Hendrick. The high-water mark was his third-place finish in last year’s Daytona 500, a performance that turned the clocks back for many NASCAR fans around the world.

— This story is developing and will be updated. Check back momentarily.



