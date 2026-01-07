Jimmie Johnson granted guaranteed spot in 2026 Daytona 500 with Legacy Motor Club

Jimmie Johnson has a guaranteed spot next month in the 2026 Daytona 500. Legacy Motor Club applied for and has been granted an open exemption provisional, Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports reported Wednesday.

Johnson will officially be in the field Sunday, Feb. 15. The field will be 41 cars deep, and Johnson won’t get purse money. His starting position will likely be determined on where he finishes in the duels.

With Johnson guaranteed a spot, that means seven cars will be vying for four open spots in the Daytona 500. Among those attempting to qualify are Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports), Corey Heim (23XI Racing), Casey Mears (Garage 66), B.J. McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports), and J.J. Yeley (NY Racing Team). Beard Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing are expected to field extra entrants.

The open exemption provisional was introduced ahead of last year’s Daytona 500. It created a guaranteed “promoter’s choice” provisional spot in the field for accomplished, world-class drivers, including those with compelling credentials from other forms of motorsports, per NASCAR.com. Trackhouse Racing used it to allow IndyCar Series legend Helio Castroneves to compete in the Daytona 500 after he crashed in his duel.

This past March, NASCAR revised the rules to mandate a 41-car field when the open exemption provisional is granted. “The Open Exemption Provisional will be applied only if more than 40 vehicles are qualifying for the Event. In that case, it will be applied regardless of the vehicle’s Qualifying position, and the starting field will be 41,” the rule states.

This story is developing...