Jimmie Johnson to join TNT's NASCAR broadcast team as analyst

Jimmie Johnson will be joining the TNT NASCAR broadcast team very soon. According to Ben Axelrod of Front Office Sports, TNT is adding the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion to its studio for its upcoming coverage of the In-Season Challenge. Johnson is no stranger to broadcast work, as he was a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports after retiring full-time from the Cup Series following the 2020 season.

Jimmie Johnson will make his TNT debut on June 28, when the drivers compete in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. He will also be in the studio for the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 19) and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 26). The Indianapolis race will also be home of the In-Season Challenge championship.

Axerlrod also reported that ESPN’s Marty Smith is joining TNT’s coverage of the In-Season Challenge. He will be the host of the pre and post-race coverage and will be joined by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, and Jamie McMurray.

“Joining TNT Sports is an opportunity that truly energizes me,” Johnson said in a statement. “NASCAR has given me so much throughout my career, and getting the chance to share that passion from a new perspective alongside a fantastic team of NASCAR legends is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Johnson brings a lot of experience and winning to the TNT team. In 701 Cup Series races, Johnson has earned 83 victories and finished in the top 10 375 times. He won the Daytona 500 twice, the Southern 500 twice, the Coca-Cola 600 four times and the Brickyard 400 four times. Johnson is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

Jimmie Johnson discusses future of Legacy Motor Club

After leaving the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, Johnson became one of the owners of the racing team Legacy Motor Club. The team features two full-time Cup drivers — John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones — and Johnson drives for the team on a part-time basis.

In March, Johnson revealed that Legacy will expand to three full-time charters in 2027. “Without question, we will have a third car on the grid next year,” Johnson told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Very excited about that. And as we continue to improve, we continue to go inside the industry. Our growth and our commitment to growth, we’ll be able to attract and recruit the right individuals to help come in and really grow the workforce for this third car.

“And that’s really an exciting time for us, where we can bring a lot of IP in-house, have 30 percent more on-track time, and all the benefits that come with running an additional car will help speed up our progress.”