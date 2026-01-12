Jimmie Johnson praises NASCAR for changing championship format, explains how it impacts Legacy Motor Club

Jimmie Johnson is well aware that you can’t please every fan. NASCAR knows that as well, especially when it comes to its championship format.

The league on Monday announced the departure of its win-and-in, elimination style championship format and the reintroduction of a “Chase” style format for the 2026 season and beyond. While some argued for a return to the full-season points format, NASCAR saw this as the best of both worlds. Johnson, who won six of his seven Cup Series titles under the original Chase format, praised NASCAR for being “brave and making a big decision.”

“I am, of course, fond of the system I won so many championships. … As I look at it, I think there’s been a lot of thought and attention behind this, and I think it’s the next evolution of our points system,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to solve for a lot of things and it’s really tough to make everyone happy. But again, the intentionality behind this points system and bringing back a championship that does reward consistency, feels closer to home of what our sport was founded on.”

The points-based Chase system will reward consistency from drivers across the entire season. Under the new model, the top 16 drivers in regular season points after 26 races will advance to a 10-race playoff, with the champion determined by total points. Win-and-in automatic berths, as well as knockout rounds and eliminations, are gone. Additionally, NASCAR will increase points for race wins from 40 to 55, to ensure victories still carry significant weight, while the regular season points leader will enter the Chase with a 25-point advantage.

Win-and-in is gone; Jimmie Johnson explains how that affects Legacy Motor Club

The win-and-in rule gave opportunities to younger and smaller teams, who if able to win of the first 26 races regardless of points sitting, would be granted a playoff spot. We notably saw it in 2024 with Harrison Burton, who won the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway to clinch a postseason berth despite being 34th in the points standings.

Those days are now in the past. As for how the new format impacts Legacy Motor Club, Johson believes it will help them focus on being more consistent.

“I think for us and where we are as an organization, it helps us,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to build that consistency within our team with our performance on a weekly basis and we’re putting ourselves in a position at times to stretch, especially as we got closer to the playoff, that cutoff that was coming, and we can get back to focus in an area where we think we’re the strongest and that’s locking down those top 10s and being consistent week in and week out.

“Young drivers, young team, lot of evolution taking place, we’re new with Toyota in a lot of respects and trying to understand, so I do feel like it’s better for us. But we’ll go racing and see where it lands.”