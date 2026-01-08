Superstar Jimmie Johnson will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time since 2008, according to a report from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. Johnson will do so at San Diego.

He will run for TRICON Garage, with the race at Naval Base Coronado being his second career truck race. He will be sponsored by Carvana.

Pockrass notes the Johnson entry into the trucks field is interesting in that NASCAR is apparently allowing drivers to compete in more than one series at San Diego. A first-time track, there were some questions as to whether NASCAR might limit drivers to the series they get points in to avoid people buying rides for track time.

Johnson, of course, is already scheduled to run in the Cup Series at San Diego. That was previously announced.

The news should further heighten the anticipation for the weekend at San Diego, which is a big one for NASCAR. The circuit is headed to the naval base as part of military appreciation weekend.

There will be a familiar face behind the wheel when NASCAR hits the road at the Coronado Naval Base next year. Johnson announced in early November that he’ll be driving in the inaugural event in the Cup Series.

NASCAR is bringing all three of its national series to the base in San Diego in 2026. The street course races will be held Father’s Day weekend — June 19-21 — celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.

“Excited to announce I’ll be participating in the inaugural [NASCAR San Diego] race in my home state next June!” Jimmie Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Johnson has numerous connections to both the area and the race. He described the chance to race in San Diego as a “bucket-list” item.

“Growing up just miles from San Diego, I dreamed about racing here in a NASCAR vehicle someday, but I never thought it would be possible,” Jimmie Johnson said in a press release. “I just came to the realization that there would be no way NASCAR could race in that city – as there would be nowhere to put a track. So, it’s just mind-blowing to me that NASCAR made this a reality.

“To come back home, compete in front of my community, the military, my family, and friends, and do it with Carvana and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, this is one of those full-circle experiences I will never forget. It’s a lifelong dream.”

Carvana will sponsor the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE that Jimmie Johnson will drive. It will unveil the paint scheme “in the near future.”