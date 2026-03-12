Jimmie Johnson talks of expanding Legacy to three cars in 2027, possible drivers to fill seat

Jimmie Johnson revealed Thursday that Legacy Motor Club will expand to a three-car operation for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. Legacy, of which Johnson is a majority owner of, currently has two full-time charters.

John Hunter Nemechek pilots the No. 42 Toyota, with Erik Jones behind wheel of No. 43 Toyota. Further expansion has been a goal for Legacy; Johnson has run a part-time schedule in the No. 84 car over the last few years. But come next season, they will have a completely new team aboard.

“Without question, we will have a third car on the grid next year,” Johnson told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Very excited about that. And as we continue to improve, we continue to go inside the industry. Our growth and our commitment to growth, we’ll be able to attract and recruit the right individuals to help come in and really grow the workforce for this third car.

“And that’s really an exciting time for us, where we can bring a lot of IP in-house, have 30 percent more on-track time, and all the benefits that come with running an additional car will help speed up our progress.”

📈 "Without question – we will have a third car on the grid next year."@JimmieJohnson speaks on the expansion of @LEGACYMotorClub for 2027 and which drivers they're possibly targeting for the new seat.



More with the 7X champ and @NASCARHall of Famer → https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/e147A4QQss — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) March 12, 2026

Jimmie Johnson: ‘We’ll keep a close eye on the driver market’

Johnson did not reveal details of who would be driving the third car. Potential candidates already in the Toyota pipeline include Corey Heim, Riley Herbst, and Taylor Gray among others. There are several established drivers in contract years: Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, and Austin Cindric. Legacy should be quite active during Silly Season.

“We’ll keep a close eye on the driver market,” Johnson said. “We know that throughout the season, there are plenty of rumors. We feel that there are a lot of drivers in contract years, and so how early does Silly Season start? We’re not sure, but we’ll keep our eyes open to be ready.”

Formerly known as Richard Petty Motorsports and Petty GMS Motorsports, the team underwent a rebrand in 2023. Johnson, the seven-time Cup Series champion, became majority owner in January 2025.

Legacy is still searching for its first victory since the rebrand. Nemechek and Jones currently sit 22nd and 28th, respectively, in the points standings.