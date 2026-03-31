Jimmy Haslam believes Deshaun Watson has 'great chance' under Browns coach Todd Monken

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has high hopes for quarterback Deshaun Watson under new head coach Todd Monken. Watson is recovering from an Achilles injury, but is expected to be ready for Browns offseason activities.

Haslam went viral last offseason for calling Watson a “swing and miss,” but believes a fresh start under a new regime might be exactly what the veteran QB needs to reinvigorate his NFL career.

“Well, I think like most things we say, we could probably articulate a little bit better. But, listen, it’s not for lack of effort, OK? I mean, I don’t think anybody in our organization would question his effort, his toughness, everything he’s put in the job,” Haslam said at the NFL’s annual meetings on Monday.

The reality? Watson has had shoulder issues, tore his Achilles twice, not to mention the 11-game suspension that went along with his sexual abuse allegations that have largely kept him playing since being traded to Cleveland in 2022.

He’s played in 19 games in four years with the franchise. He last played for the Browns in 2024 before going down with his second Achilles injury.

“Now, Deshaun has a great chance, fresh start, offensive-minded coach who has, in his past, been able to work with all kinds of different quarterbacks and make him successful,” Haslam said. “So Deshaun has a great chance to do that now.”

Watson will now compete with against Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel through fall camp to decide who will be the Browns’ QB1 for Week 1. Both Sanders and Gabriel split time as the Browns starter with Joe Flacco (before he was traded) last season while Watson was out recovering.

“We talked to him the other day,” Haslam said. “He said he weighed the less he had and at least he had in several years, was in great shape.

“He’ll be here on April 7th when we start, and let’s see what Deshaun could do. We’re all excited.”