JJ McCarthy injury update: Vikings QB exits Week 18 vs. Packers

JJ McCarthy has found it difficult to stay healthy throughout his NFL career. He suffered another injury in the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 18 home contest against the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy exited the game after completing a pass to wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He then signaled to the sideline, asking to come out of the game. Max Brosmer replaced him under center.

JJ McCarthy takes himself out of the game.



He has been dealing with a hand injury, he said he couldn’t do it 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9GwDxR0aXJ — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 4, 2026

JJ McCarthy hurt again for Vikings

McCarthy has dealt with several injuries in his sophomore season. This one appears to be a reaggravation of a previous hand injury. McCarthy initially sustained the hand injury just before halftime of the Week 16 win over the New York Giants. As he was throwing, McCarthy’s hand made contact with a Giants defensive player’s helmet.

McCarthy did not play on Christmas Day. It seems the injury was bothering him Sunday, and he tried to gut it out until he couldn’t no more.

The Vikings (8-8) have gone 5-4 with McCarthy under center. McCarthy entered Sunday having thrown for 1,450 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 57.3% passing. He’s rushed for 174 yards and four score on the ground. He completed 14-of-23 passes for 182 yards against Green Bay.

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after undergoing knee surgery for an injury he picked up in the preseason. He will end 2025 having played in just 10 games, missing time with three different injuries.