JJ Watt explains why he would have loved to play for Steelers, reveals why it never happened

JJ Watt was a free agent after the 2020 season — and he could have landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside his brother, TJ. Instead, Watt would end up signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the final two years of his career.

However, it was the timing of his free agency that caused the two sides to never make their ways to the negotiation table. Ahead of the 2021 season, TJ Watt would sign a four-year, $112 million contract extension with the Steelers.

“I would have loved to (play with my brother), but the thing I always talk about is TJ was in the middle of a contract negotiation there,” Watt explained to Peyton and Eli Manning on the Manningcast during the Steelers vs. Texans Wild Card matchup.

“And I wasn’t going to take away any money from his big negotiation that he was going through. (But) I very much would have loved it.”

JJ Watt would eventually retire at the end of the 2022 season after 12 seasons in the NFL. TJ Watt has only been in the NFL since 2017, and is in his ninth seasons with the Steelers. Their brother, Derek Watt, played for the Steelers with TJ from 2020-2022.

“I would only came out of retirement for two situations,” Watt said. “The Steelers or the Texans in the last couple years, (it) didn’t end up working out in any capacity, but it I’m always jealous. (TJ and Derek) played high school, they played college, and they played NFL together, and it just seems like the coolest experience ever.

“I’m very lucky that we all got to be on the field one time at the same time, and it was unfortunate that was during COVID when my parents couldn’t be in attendance.”

While JJ and TJ never got to play on the field together for the same team, the two did get to share a special moment in the same stadium together when TJ surpassed his older brother on the all-time NFL sacks list.

During Week 12 this season, TJ Watt was credited with sacking Bears QB Caleb Williams, forcing a fumble in the end zone — while his older brother was on the call for CBS. The Steelers star defender recorded his 115th career sack on the play. JJ Watt finished his career with 114.5 total sacks.