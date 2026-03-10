The full contract details of Denver Broncos running back JK Dobbins have been revealed. Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Broncos are re-signing Dobbins to a two-year, $20 million deal, including $8 million fully guaranteed at signing.

JK Dobbins signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Broncos in June after spending the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 10 regular-season games, the former Ohio State star rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns on 153 carries. In Week 10, Dobbins suffered a Lisfranc injury and missed the remainder of the season.

After a successful career at Ohio State, Dobbins joined the NFL in 2020, when the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the second round of the draft. He had a strong rookie season, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.

In 2021, Dobbins tore his ACL in the final preseason game and did not see any action during the regular season. He returned in 2022 but only played in eight games after suffering a knee injury in October.

JK Dobbins has big goals with the Broncos

The 2023 season was another injury-stricken year for Dobbins, suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1, and he missed the rest of the season. In 2024, Dobbins signed a one-year contract with the Chargers and rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries in 13 games.

Shortly after Dobbins signed with the Broncos last year, head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on the veteran running back. “[He’s] another good football player,” Payton said in June, per Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com. “We’re interested in those guys.”

Dobbins revealed his goals for the 2025 season. “I’m going to have a chip on my shoulder, of course, but I’m here,” Dobbins said. “I’m worried about winning. I don’t want to just beat the Chargers. I want to go on, and I want to get a ring. I’ve been in the playoffs every year I’ve played. I’m tired of losing in them. That’s my goal, is to bring a Super Bowl to this city and just be a blessing to this community, as well.”