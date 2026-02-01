Joe Brady admits regretting his Pat McAfee Show comments

The Buffalo Bills’ new head coach Joe Brady is already walking back some of his early public comments. In particular, what seemed to be a shot he was taking at Josh Allen during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Brady was trying to make a point that he’s no longer the offensive coordinator. He’s ready to celebrate and coach the entire team. However, he may have gotten carried away a little bit.

“I’m not an offensive head coach. I’m a head coach,” Joe Brady said on the show. “And I just told the guys out there, like, I can’t wait for the first practice, to get out there and Josh Allen to throw a f*cking pick, and I get to celebrate with the defense. I can’t wait to talk sh*t with our offensive tackles who get beat. I need them to know that I’m in it with them now. And it’s not like I’m going out to practice and I’m just yelling at the defense. It’s like, no, no, no. Let’s go, and I want them to feel that.”

In the wake of that, there was a decent amount of criticism thrown in Brady’s direction. After all, he shouldn’t be excited to see his franchise quarterback fail. So, on an appearance on Fitz & Whit, he walked those comments back, admitting he regretted making them.

“I regretted that,” Brady said. “Call BS, I do. That’s gonna piss me off. But I regret that, I’m not gonna lie.”

Perhaps the biggest issue with those comments was that he was making them about a quarterback who has had his share of turnover issues that have become costly. In particular, in Buffalo’s loss to Denver in the playoffs this season. Allen had four turnovers, including two interceptions and two fumbles. Brady had been the offensive coordinator for that. So, celebrating more turnovers seems misguided.

“I want to celebrate with the defense, and the only way I can celebrate with the defense is if James Cook fumbles or Josh throws a pick,” Brady said. “I’ve got to sort through that, but as soon as I said that, I was like, ‘I’m gonna be pissed off.’ It’s gonna be one of those where I’m celebrating, and then I’m coming back, and I’m like, ‘Yo, what are we doing?’ I’ll take it back.”

Joe Brady did seem to put his foot in his mouth early in Buffalo. Of course, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to make everyone forget about that next season once toe meets leather.