Joe Bucks predicts Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills to appear in Super Bowl 61

Joe Buck will be back in the booth for the Super Bowl next February. After doing multiple as a member of the FOX broadcasting crew, Buck will be doing Super Bowl LXI at ESPN. His usual partner, Troy Aikman, will be there right next to him. A massive year for the World Wide Leader, hoping to put on quite the show.

Thursday night brought another step toward the actual Super Bowl, as the full 2026 schedule was released. Naturally, after looking over schedules, some predictions were made. Buck got in on the fun and decided to throw his two teams out there — the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m going to aim big, I’m going to aim big,” Buck said on ESPN. “I’m going to say Dallas-Buffalo.”

Dallas and Buffalo have quite a bit of history when it comes to the Super Bowl. We saw back-to-back showdowns between them in 1992 and 1993. Famously, the Cowboys won both of them. The Bills have not been back to the Super Bowl ever since. Dallas is in a drought of its own, just a little bit shorter, after adding another ring in 1995.