Joe Gibbs Racing asks for continued prayers after house fire kills Denny Hamlin's dad, injures mom

In the wake of the death of Dennis Hamlin, the father of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing is asking for continued prayers. Hamlin’s mother, Mary Lou, is in the hospital with serious burns as she tries to recover from the horrific event.

Joe Gibbs Racing has seen its fair share of tragedy. It is unfortunate that it must go through another moment of loss and pain such as this.

On social media, JGR is asking fans to continue to pray for Denny Hamlin, his family, and especially his mother. They need all of the support they can get at a time like this.

“Please join all of us at Joe Gibbs Racing in praying for [Denny Hamlin], his family, and his Mom [Mary Lou],” the team said. “We appreciate the outpouring of support.”

Denny Hamlin has spent his entire NASCAR career with Joe Gibbs Racing. He was plucked from the late model ranks of Virginia and quickly put on the fast track to the Cup Series. In 2005, Hamlin won the pole at Phoenix late in the season as he debuted in Cup for JGR in the last seven races of that season.

That pole award would let Hamlin enter the Busch Light Clash in 2006, which he went on to win as a rookie. That 2006 season was a special one as Hamlin went on to finish 3rd in the Cup Series overall with two wins at Pocono as a rookie. He also ran the full Busch Series schedule, finishing 4th overall.

None of that would have been possible without Dennis and Mary Lou Hamlin. They guided their son, and funded him, on his way to the top.

NASCAR releases statement on Denny Hamlin family house fire

This morning, NASCAR has released a statement regarding the tragic and deadly house fire at Denny Hamlin’s parents’ house on Sunday. The entire sport is once again praying and leaning on each other to support others in the community through a difficult time.

Denny Hamlin’s father, Dennis, lost his life as a result of his injuries on Monday. His mother, Mary Lou, remains in the hospital with serious injuries. The fire broke out at their home in Gaston County, North Carolina.

NASCAR has released a statement regarding the tragic news. It is another sad day in the world of stock car racing.

“NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Denny Hamlin and the entire Hamlin family,” the sanctioning body said in a statement. “Dennis Hamlin instilled a love of racing in his son, and sacrificed greatly to develop Denny into a world-class talent in the sport. We also continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to Denny’s mother, Mary Lou, and hope for her full recovery.”

So, as we continue to head for the New Year, Denny Hamlin and his entire family are in our thoughts and prayers. May the support of the NASCAR community uplift them during this time.