Joe Gibbs Racing attorney rips Chris Gabehart, makes eye-popping accusation: 'His credibility is in shambles'

Joe Gibbs Racing attorney Tom Melsheimer took aim at Chris Gabehart on Monday following the preliminary injunction hearing tied to the ongoing legal dispute between JGR and Gabehart/Spire Motorsports. Melsheimer said that Gabehart’s “credibility is in shambles,” while explaining what they hope to prove in the discovery process that was granted Monday.

“You never know what you don’t know,” Melsheimer said outside a courthouse in Charlotte, via Peter Stratta of TSJSports. “Certainly, potentially, more sharing of information, gathering of information about Mr. Gabehart, what he communicated to the folks at Spire, what he said his expectations were about what he could provide. When you’ve got somebody whose credibility is in shambles like Mr. Gabehart is, you never really know what you’re gonna get when you start digging.”

"[Chris Gabehart] took the crown jewels of our operation….his credibility is in shambles…"



Joe Gibbs Racing attorney Tom Melsheimer explains some of the ongoing litigation against Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports.



He also shares what the plaintiffs hope to prove… pic.twitter.com/53DoRQod9g — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) March 16, 2026

According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, a federal judge extended the temporary restraining order through next week after Monday’s hearing. The court also granted JGR’s request for expedited discovery while allowing Gabehart’s legal team reciprocal discovery rights as the case moves forward. Earlier this month, the judge issued the temporary restraining order preventing Gabehart from performing duties similar to his former role at JGR for 18 months following Feb. 9, 2026.

The judge, however, denied a request from JGR to subpoena communications involving Spire and employees from other NASCAR organizations, including Haas Factory Team, Trackhouse Racing, and Rick Ware Racing, related to the alleged sharing of JGR trade secrets. The hearing represented the latest development in a legal battle that began earlier this year when JGR filed a lawsuit on Feb. 19 accusing Gabehart of attempting to improperly obtain confidential team information before leaving the organization for Spire. JGR has argued that Gabehart’s actions caused damages exceeding $8 million.

JGR attorney pulls no punches on Chris Gabehart

What exactly is at stake in this case? Melsheimer said its JGR’s belief that Gabehart “misappropriated” trade secrets with the intent to pass them off to Spire. Now, they need to prove it.

“This is a case where this gentleman, Mr. Gabehart, had access and misappropriated the crown jewels of our operation,” Melsheimer said. “This is some of the most sensitive information that has allowed Joe Gibbs Racing to be one of the most successful NASCAR teams — nobody’s won more races since 2008. The reason why is because we have put a lot of work and effort into making our teams better and that’s information we keep secret, and we don’t share it with our competitors.

“This gentleman had access to it, we believe he misappropriated it, and our allegation is he did it for the benefit of Spire, one of our competitors. It’s not someone dissatisfied with their job or someone seeking a better opportunity — this goes to the core of what makes Joe Gibbs Racing one of the most valuable NASCAR franchises.”