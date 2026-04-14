JGR files accusatory court claim against Chris Gabehart, Spire after appearance at Bristol

Joe Gibbs Racing on Monday filed a declaration from competition director Wally Brown alleging Chris Gabehart of potentially engaging in “competition director-related duties” for Spire Motorsports during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. Gabehart, whom Joe Gibbs Racing is suing — accusing him of stealing confidential JGR information and passing it off to his new team in Spire — is currently under a court order not to perform similar duties to his former JGR competition director role.

Gabehart was at Bristol for Sunday’s race, seen wearing radios and looking at data. JGR believes it could be evidence that he “may be engaging in the kind of activities I would expect from someone performing Competition Director-related duties.”

Spire has previously stated that Gabehart was not hired to be the team’s competition director. Gabehart’s official title with the team is chief motorsports officer. Matt McCall, rather, is Spire’s competition director.

U.S. District Judge Susan C. Rodriguez previously extended the temporary restraining order until April 9 which prevents Gabehart from performing any duties he did for Gibbs at Spire. No decision came this past Thursday, so the temporary restraining order was extended through April 16.

The legal battle between Gabehart and JGR began in February when JGR filed the lawsuit. Gabehart previously served as JGR’s competition director and the organization said he was part of “a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information” for Spire’s benefit. In the suit, JGR argued it is due more than $8 million in damages from Gabehart.

It’s getting nasty between Chris Gabehart, JGR

In a filing last Wednesday, Gabehart described JGR as “desperate.” He referred to its litigation strategy as nothing more but a way to “manufacture evidence” that he disclosed confidential information to Spire.

“JGR’s litigation strategy — file motion after motion, accuse first and ask questions later — cannot manufacture evidence of disclosure of confidential JGR information where none exists,” the response filed by Gabehart said, via Kelly Crandall of RACER. “JGR is clearly desperate. It has yet to identify a single verified instance in which Mr. Gabehart transmitted, disclosed, or used any JGR Confidential Information.

“… The only documents JGR has been able to point to are personal to Mr. Gabehart and cannot seriously be said to qualify as ‘Confidential Information’ or trade secrets — a high-level business plan and a basic scorecard form used to compile widely-disseminated race information and [race] notes. JGR’s latest Motion is yet another attempt to paper over this fundamental shortfall with volume rather than substance.”

On April 2, JGR filed a motion for expedited discovery, stating it became aware of deleted text messages between Gabehart and Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson. To JGR, this is evidence that Gabehart destroyed evidence of his communications with Dickerson. Gabehart, meanwhile, remains adamant he did not share any information or JGR trade secrets with Spire. Gabehart has also consented a subpoena of his phone carrier and made a request to attempt to recover the messages, per Crandall.

“For the Court to assume that Mr. Gabehart deleted his texts with Mr. Dickerson to conceal something harmful, there would need to be some evidentiary basis to connect Mr. Dickerson to a claim against Mr. Gabehart,” Gabehart’s response read. “No such evidentiary nexus exists. Instead, JGR relies on exaggerated labels and rank speculation.”