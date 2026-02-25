Joe Gibbs Racing files restraining order against Chris Gabehart, adds Spire Motorsports as defendant in lawsuit

Joe Gibbs Racing is seeking further court action in its lawsuit against former competition director Chris Gabehart. According to a report from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, JGR has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Gabehart.

The preliminary injunction would require Gabehart to “cease and desist working or performing any services for Spire similar to those he provided to JGR for the 18 months following February 9, 2026.” That would be a significant development, if granted.

JGR has also amended its complaint to include Spire Motorsports as a defendant in the suit. Gabehart left JGR following the 2025 NASCAR season. Spire confirmed recently that it had hired Gabehart as its chief motorsports officer.

As it stands, JGR is seeking a significant sum of money in its lawsuit against Chris Gabehart. It alleged Gabehart embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR — Spire Motorsports.

The complaint says that Joe Gibbs Racing is entitled to a “judgment against Defendant in an amount to be determined at the trial of this action and presently believed to exceed $8,000,000 for compensatory and other damages, doubled damages, and attorneys’ fees.” Gabehart spent one year as JGR’s competition director before leaving following the 2025 season.

JGR said that it learned through an internal investigation that Chris Gabehart synced his personal Google Drive with his JGR laptop, per Toby Christie of Sports Illustrated. The team also states that Gabehart repeatedly conducted Google searches and online research about Spire from October to November of last year.

For his part, Gabehart has pushed back on the allegations. He released a statement after the lawsuit surfaced.

“Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit claiming — falsely — that I shared JGR confidential information with Spire Motorsports and/or other unnamed third parties,” Gabehart said in a statement. “I forcefully and emphatically deny these frivolous and retaliatory claims.”

He added that a third-party forensic review of his devices, including his laptop, phone and personal cloud storage, found no evidence of wrongdoing. Gabehart also said his legal team plans a formal response in court.

On3’s Brian Jones and Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.