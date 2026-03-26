Joe Gibbs Racing fires back at Chris Gabehart, Spire in court filing with explosive accusations

In a new filing Wednesday, Joe Gibbs Racing fired back at Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports with new allegations. The lawsuit is heading toward a preliminary injunction hearing Thursday.

In the new filing, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, JGR said Gabehart “operationalized” its trade secrets for Spire’s benefit. It also said he “harvested confidential information” after accepting an offer from the team.

Additionally, Joe Gibbs Racing argued Gabehart worked with leadership from Spire to “obscure” his actions and said he destroyed evidence of communication with Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson. In the filing, JGR said the exact number of deleted messages was unknown. As a result, it was unable to fully comply with the judge’s expedited order of discovery.

“Equally troubling, Gabehart has now admitted the deletion of an unknown number of responsive text messages with Spire’s co-owner, Jeff Dickerson – communications deleted in the days immediately following his misappropriation – depriving JGR of critical evidence and warranting an adverse inference that the deleted messages would have further implicated both Defendants in the joint misappropriation of JGR’s trade secrets,” the filing reads, via Motorsport.com’s Matt Weaver. “In short, the cumulative record amply justifies broad injunctive relief – coupled with court-ordered monitoring – can protect JGR from the ‘threat’ of irreparable harm that continues to unfold.”

Additionally, JGR asked the court to ensure Gabehart and Spire share his exact responsibility as its chief motorsports officer so as to prove they’re in compliance with a narrow temporary restraining order issued earlier this month. It stated Gabehart can continue working for Spire but avoid overlap with the responsibilities he had at JGR.

More on the Chris Gabehart, JGR lawsuit

Chris Gabehart and Spire filed a supplemental brief filed Wednesday based on expedited discovery. They argued, “JGR stopped paying Gabehart before termination, violating contract.” They also said that “Gabehart followed procedure to avoid 18-month non-compete.” Gabehart and Spire also argue that there’s no evidence that he gave any trade secrets to Spire, and that Spire is not paying Gabehart’s legal fees.

The legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Gabehart began in February when JGR filed the lawsuit. Gabehart previously served as JGR’s competition director and the organization said he was part of “a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information” for Spire’s benefit.

In the suit, JGR argued it is due more than $8 million in damages from Gabehart. Earlier this month, Joe Gibbs – the namesake owner – said while he didn’t want to take Gabehart to court, it was heading in that direction.

“Don’t want to be in court, but we’re going to be there,” Gibbs said, via Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “I think it’s important for us to follow through with this.”

