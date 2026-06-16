Joe Gibbs Racing makes new claim against Spire, Chris Gabehart in latest amended complaint

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has made a new claim against Spire Motorsports and Chris Gabehart in its second amended complaint. In court documents obtained by Matt Weaver of Motorsport.com, Joe Gibbs Racing is alleging that a Spire employee informed a JGR employee that “Gabehart is in charge of and/or significantly participating in Spire’s competition strategy and decisions.” This violates Gabehart’s non-compete with JGR if it’s true.

JGR’s new complaint also states that Spire allowed Chris Gabehart into its shop in December and January before his hiring. It also claims that Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson has informed individuals that he possesses proprietary and trade secrets Gabehart took.

Weaver mentioned that JGR hasn’t provided any proof of the allegations, even when asked by Judge Rodriguez, that Spire possesses or is using JGR trade secrets. The judge will ask JGR again to prove its claims.

The court battle between JGR, Gabehart, and Spire has been going for nearly four months. On Feb. 19, JGR filed a federal lawsuit against Gabehart, who was the team’s former competition director. Spire, the team Gabehart currently works for, was eventually added to the lawsuit.

Joe Gibbs Racing began battle with Chris Gabehart and Spire earlier this year

Joe Gibbs Racing accused Gabehart of stealing “JGR’s most sensitive information” to benefit Spire. Gabehart joined JGR in 2012 as an engineer and worked his way to crew chief for Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 car in the NASCAR Cup Series. He became the competition director last year.

The lawsuit claimed that JGR learned on Feb. 11 that Gabehart planned to become the chief motorsports officer at Spire. Gabehart had not worked for JGR since he turned his laptop to the team on Nov. 10. The lawsuit claimed that the offer to Spire was named to Gabehart on Nov. 13, and Gabehart met with Dickerson on Dec. 2. Spire annoucned the hiring of Gabehart not too long after the lawsuit was filed.

JGR was founded by Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs in 1992, and the team features Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs as its full-time Cup Series drivers. Spire was founded in 2018 by Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr in 2018, and the team includes full-time drivers Daniel Suárez, Michael McDowell, and Carson Hocevar.