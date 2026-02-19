Joe Gibbs Racing makes stunning allegations in new lawsuit filed against Chris Gabehart

Joe Gibbs Racing has filed a lawsuit against former competition director Chris Gabehart, The Athletic‘s Jordan Bianchi reported Thursday. JGR alleges that Gabehart “embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR — Spire Motorsports.”

According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, JGR is seeking to recover extensive damages and keep Gabehart “from violating his contractual obligations and wrongfully using JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets.”

Gabehart, 44, left JGR following the 2025 season. It was seen as a stunning exit, as Gabehart had only spent one season in the role as competition director and is regarded as one of the best crew chiefs in the sport.

The rumor in the offseason was that Gabehart would be joining Spire Motorsports; Spire never announced a deal with Gabehart. Joe Gibbs spoke last week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and addressed Gabehart’s departure. He did not reveal what led to the parting of ways.

Joe Gibbs kept it brief discussing Chris Gabehart’s departure

“After the season, Chris [Gabehart] and I met, and we just decided to go our separate ways,” Gibbs said. “Because of that, what we did was, Wally Brown came back, as he had been in that role, and he had been kind of working less time with us, like three days a week. And we brought Wally back, and he’s great in that role. We just had our competition meeting yesterday. Then we have four others that work on a committee, and they’re focused on week-to-week.”

Gabehart first joined the team in 2012 as an engineer for Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team. In 2019, he was named crew chief for Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team. Hamlin and Gabehart were a highly successful partnership, winning 22 races together in six seasons. That tied Kyle Larson/Cliff Daniels for the most wins among Cup driver/crew chief duos in that span. Hamlin qualified for the Championship 4 three times and finished fifth or better in points in five of six seasons with Gabehart.

Midway through the 2025 season, Gabehart began to take a more hands-on approach with Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 team. Gibbs had been struggling up to that point. He ended up winning the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge and showed major improvement in the second half of the campaign.