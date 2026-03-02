Joe Gibbs Racing wasted little time responding after a federal judge issued a limited temporary restraining order Monday in the organization’s ongoing legal battle with former competition director Chris Gabehart.

Following the ruling from the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, JGR released a statement expressing satisfaction with the decision. They also made it clear the team intends to continue pursuing the case.

“We are pleased with today’s ruling by the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina for a temporary restraining order enforcing the terms of our contract with Chris Gabehart,” the team said in a statement shared by Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.

“We will continue the legal process to protect our information and fight for what is right for our race team, our employees, and our partners.”

The ruling stems from Joe Gibbs Racing’s request to prevent Gabehart from performing duties for Spire Motorsports that overlap with the responsibilities he held while serving as JGR’s competition director. Judge Susan C. Rodriguez granted a narrow restraining order that restricts Gabehart from working in areas tied directly to his previous role, but she stopped short of blocking him from working for Spire altogether.

During the hearing, Rodriguez emphasized the limited scope of the order: “Other duties are fair game,” she said, indicating the restriction only applies to functions that could involve competitive overlap with his former position.

From the Spire and Gabehart side, the ruling was not viewed as a major setback. Both have argued throughout the case that Gabehart’s current role as Chief Motorsports Officer is broader than his job at JGR and involves oversight of multiple racing programs, not just NASCAR Cup Series competition.

The decision follows a series of filings from JGR, including a motion for expedited discovery that requested communications between Gabehart, Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss. The team also pointed to forensic evidence it believes raises concerns, including an internet search for the term “indemnify” shortly after a reported meeting between Gabehart and Spire leadership.

Gabehart has denied any wrongdoing and previously stated he honored confidentiality agreements when leaving Joe Gibbs Racing. Spire has also maintained that no proprietary information was shared and that his current position is not comparable to the one he held at JGR.

The case is far from finished. Judge Rodriguez scheduled the next hearing for March 16, when the court will take up the issue of expedited discovery and the possibility of a broader injunction.

For now, Gabehart remains active in his role with Spire Motorsports, but Joe Gibbs Racing made it clear Monday that the fight over the matter is just getting started. We’ll see what comes next.