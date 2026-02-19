Joe Gibbs Racing is seeking a large sum of money in its lawsuit against its former competition director, Chris Gabehart. On Thursday, Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports shared the complaint that alleges Gabehart of embarking on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR — Spire Motorsports.”

The complaint says that Joe Gibbs Racing is entitled to a “judgment against Defendant in an amount to be determined at the trial of this action and presently believed to exceed $8,000,000 for compensatory and other damages, doubled damages, and attorneys’ fees.” Gabehart spent one year as JGR’s competition director before leaving following the 2025 season.

JGR said that it learned through an internal investigation that Gabehart synced his personal Google Drive with his JGR laptop, per Toby Christie of Sports Illustrated. The team also states that Gabehart repeatedly conducted Google searches and online research about Spire from October to November of last year.

Chris Gabehart had a lot of success at Joe Gibbs Racing

At the end of the investigation, JGR said it ended negotiations with Gabehart, and the team sent him a demand letter on Dec. 15, demanding that he refrain from using or disclosing JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets.

It was rumored that Gabehart would join Spire Motorsports. Spire never anounced the a deal with him, but the lawsuit says that “On February 11, 2026, JGR learned, for the first time, that Defendant plans to take the position of Chief Motorsports Officer at Spire. In that position, he would be responsible for all of Spire’s racing strategy and operations.”

Chris Gabehart first joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2012 as an engineer for Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team. He was then named the crew chief for Denny Hamlin in 2019, and the duo won 22 races in six seasons.

Last week, JRG founder and owner Joe Gibbs addressed the departure of Gabehart. “After the season, Chris [Gabehart] and I met, and we just decided to go our separate ways,” Gibbs said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Because of that, what we did was, Wally Brown came back, as he had been in that role, and he had been kind of working less time with us, like three days a week. And we brought Wally back, and he’s great in that role.”

