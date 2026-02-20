Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart: Court documents reveal Gabehart contract details, salary

Chris Gabehart made $1 million plus bonuses in 2025 serving as competition director for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gabehart’s full employment agreement with JGR was revealed through court documents after the longtime race team filed a lawsuit against Gabehart on Thursday.

JGR accuses Gabehart of stealing trade secrets and other key information and sharing it with a rival NASCAR Cup Series team, Spire Motorsports. The lawsuit states that Gabehart has created damages that exceed $8 million.

“Until November 10, 2025, Defendant served as one of JGR’s most senior leaders with respect to all competitive aspects of the business,” the lawsuit reads, per Matt Weaver of Motorsport. “After his demands for additional authority were rebuffed by JGR’s owner, Defendant immediately embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR—Spire Motorsports. In this action, JGR seeks to recover its extensive damages and enjoin Defendant from violating his contractual obligations and wrongfully using JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets.”

Chris Gabehart was well compensated at JGR

JGR was paying Gabehart a significant salary to be its competition director. Furthermore, year end performance bonuses were loaded into his contract, which ran through the 2027 season with the possibility to extend through 2028. Gabehart’s base salary was to increase by $50,000 every year through 2028.

Winning the Owner’s Championship earned Gabehart an additional $125,000. For each team that made the Championship 4, $65,000 was put into Gabehart’s pocket. Each team that made the Round of 8 was worth $25,000 to Gabehart, Round of 12 worth $10,000. As for single race performance, a first-place finish in any race or All-Star race final segment through the first eight races of the season, $20,000. Any win after that paid Gabehart a $30,000 bonus.

Based on JGR’s performance in 2025, Gabehart is estimated to have earned $525,000 in bonuses. Still, Gabehart was apparently keen on leaving JRG to join Spire after Joe Gibbs allegedly declined to give into his demands of having carte blanche authority over all racing decisions.

“On February 11, 2026, JGR learned, for the first time, that Defendant plans to take the position of Chief Motorsports Officer at Spire,” the lawsuit states. “In that position, he would be responsible for all of Spire’s racing strategy and operations.”

The next step here is for Gabehart to file a response with the court. The NASCAR antitrust lawsuit is over; this one has just begun.