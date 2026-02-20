Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart: Denny Hamlin reacts to allegations against former crew chief

The reaction from the NASCAR community continues to pour out in the aftermath of Joe Gibbs Racing filing a lawsuit against former competition director Chris Gabehart. JGR alleges that Gabehart “embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR—Spire Motorsports.”

Denny Hamlin, whom Gabehart served as crew chief for from 2019-2024, has yet to verbally weigh in; perhaps we’ll hear a reaction on Monday’s “Actions Detrimental.” He did, however, quote tweet Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic‘s report with a very interesting GIF.

Hamlin and Gabehart were a highly successful partnership, winning 22 races together in six seasons. That tied Kyle Larson/Cliff Daniels for the most wins among Cup driver/crew chief duos in that span. Hamlin qualified for the Championship 4 three times and finished fifth or better in points in five of six seasons with Gabehart.

Stunning details emerge on JGR lawsuit against Chris Gabehart

Gabehart was named JGR competition director ahead of the 2025 season. After the season, according to the lawsuit, Gabehart allegedly sought “carte blanche authority over all racing decisions” at JGR and when rebuffed by team owner Joe Gibbs, made known he wanted out. Gabehart’s last day at JGR was Nov. 10, eight days after the 2025 season came to an end. As is standard when an employee leaves the company, Gabehart was ordered to hand over his computer and JGR conducted a forensic analysis.

Through the analysis, JGR allegedly discovered that Gabehart had access to confidential and proprietary information. Gabehart allegedly used his personal cell phone to take photos of his laptop screen “in order to conceal that he was accessing and taking JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets.”

Additionally, a Google Drive was found that had a folder titled “Spire” and a subfolder titled “Past Setups.” Gabehart was found to have had meetings with Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson, which JGR was unaware of. He notified JGR on Dec. 17 that he had been offered a job at Spire, though not as a competition director.

Then, on Feb. 11, JGR learned that Gabehart’s new role with Spire would be as the team’s chief motorsports officer. Feeling the position would be too similar to that of what he did at JGR, the team filed the lawsuit on Thursday. The lawsuit states that Gabehart has created damages that exceed $8 million.