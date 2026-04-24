Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart, Spire: Judge makes pivotal ruling in case

The judge overseeing the Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports court case issued a ruling Thursday on JGR’s preliminary injunction request. Judge Susan C. Rodriguez granted the injunction with similar restrictions, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

Gabehart is allowed to attend NASCAR Cup Series races. However, he cannot perform duties similar to that of what he did last season, when he served as JGR’s competition director.

Preliminary injunction sought by JGR is granted by judge with similar restrictions of Gabehart but a little more clarity stating that he can attend races, just not perform duties he had at JGR in 2025. No injunction against Spire. Summary: pic.twitter.com/ZQzzlDEcrj — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 24, 2026

JGR vs. Chris Gabehart/Spire continues to heat up

The legal battle between Gabehart and JGR began in February when JGR filed the lawsuit. Gabehart previously served as JGR’s competition director and the organization said he was part of “a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information” for Spire’s benefit. In the suit, JGR argued it is due more than $8 million in damages from Gabehart.

Gabehart, Spire’s chief motorsports officer, was at the April 12 Bristol Motor Speedway race, seen wearing radios and looking at data. The following day, JGR filed a declaration from competition director Wally Brown alleging him of potentially engaging in “competition director-related duties” for Spire.

Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson filed a declaration in response. Among other things, Spire noted that Brown himself wasn’t present at Bristol for certain portions of the weekend. Brown had included a photo of Gabehart wearing a headset as evidence he might be communicating with Spire’s teams in a capacity as a competition director. Dickerson strongly refuted that notion, too, including his own picture of Spire competition director Matt McCall wearing a two-way radio headset.

JGR has proposed a trial date of Nov. 16, 2026, and anticipates it going five days. Gabehart and Spire countered Thursday, per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. They are proposing a May 2027 trial date.