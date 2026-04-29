Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart: Judge to hold hearing to finalize trial date

The trail between Joe Gibbs Racing and Chris Gabehart (and Spire Motorsports) could happen either later this fall or next spring. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, the judge in the case will hold a telephonic hearing next Tuesday on whether the trial should be in November or as late as next May.

Pockrass noted that Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) wants to have the trial in November, while Chris Gabehart and Spire want to have it as late as possible. JGR has proposed a trial date of Nov. 16, and it’s expected to last five days.

JGR filed a lawsuit against Gabehart in February. The organization is accusing its former competition director of being part of a “brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information” for Spire’s benefit. It was confirmed that Gabehart works for Spire as its chief motorsports officer.

Originally, JGR was seeking more than $8 million in damages. Last week, JGR notified Gabehart and Spire that it intended to amend and refile its lawsuit against them both.

Chris Gabehart did not like Joe Gibbs Racing’s organizational structure

When the lawsuit was filed, Gabehart called out JGR. “This lawsuit is not about protecting trade secrets,” Gabehart’s declaration read. “It is about punishing a former employee for daring to leave.”

Gabehart also shared his thoughts on JGR’s organizational structure. “I found myself constantly intertwined with Coach Gibbs, senior JGR executives, and family members when making even routine competition decisions — a dysfunctional organizational structure that I could not continue in,” Gabehart’s filing read.

Gabehart worked for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2012 to 2025. During that time, the 44-year-old had multiple roles, including being the crew chief for Denny Hamlin‘s No. 11 Toyota from 2019 to 2024. In 2025, Gabehart became JGR’s competition director.

“It’s disappointing to read,” Hamlin said in February about the lawsuit. “My offseason was very taken up by a lot of things. I was not aware of all the things that were kind of going on behind the scenes. I really can only speak from a 23XI standpoint of like, why is the information so protected?”