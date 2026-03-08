Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit: JGR hired private investigator to tail former employee

Amid a tense lawsuit between Joe Gibbs Racing and former competition director Chris Gabehart, more details have come to light. The latest?

Apparently JGR hired a private investigator to track Gabehart’s travel in early December. And those findings were included on a recent legal filing obtained by Motorsport.com.

On Dec. 2, for example, private investigator Ryan Simpson from Barefoot Private Investigations witnessed Chris Gabehart driving to Spire Motorsports’ facility, with Spire owner Jeff Dickerson entering Gabehart’s vehicle shortly after. Photos are included as documentation.

From there, Gabehart drove to a nearby restaurant, where he and Dickerson spent about and hour and a half. Photos of that were also included.

That timeline is relevant because Chris Gabehart also reportedly told JGR president Dave Alpern in early December that he had not discussed employment with Spire. That reported declaration came during a meeting to discuss Gabehart’s separation agreement with JGR.

Those talks on a JGR separation agreement eventually fell apart. Gabehart and Spire revealed in February that the former JGR competition director was now working at Spire, albeit in what they claim is a substantially different role.

In question is the potential theft of confidential JGR information by Chris Gabehart for use by Spire. JGR alleges he embarked on “a brazen scheme” to steal the company’s most sensitive data and is suing for more than $8 million in damages.

Motorsports.com also reported on the involvement of Denny Hamlin in the Chris Gabehart saga. Hamlin provided a statement that detailed the type of information Gabehart reportedly had access to when he stored certain files on his personal cell phone and Google Drive account.

He called that information “the crown jewels of our racing operation.” He added more.

“The materials Gabehart took — including car setups, simulation files, post-race analytics, tire management strategies, fuel mileage calculations, and pit crew performance data — represent decades of JGR’s research, development, and innovation specifically designed to optimize speed and win races. These materials provide a comprehensive roadmap for JGR’s competitive strategies and are the exact set of proprietary and confidential information any of JGR’s competitors would want in order to understand JGR’s processes, technological capabilities, and payment structures that have led to JGR’s overwhelming success.”

Hamlin also noted that allowing Chris Gabehart to use said proprietary and confidential information for the benefit of a competitor like Spire “would cause major harm” to JGR and even the sport of NASCAR at large.