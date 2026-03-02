Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit: JGR submitted eye-opening declaration Sunday detailing Spire, Gabehart meeting and internet search

The legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and former competition director Chris Gabehart took another turn Sunday. JGR filed a motion for expedited discovery that included new details about meetings with Spire Motorsports, and even an internet search that the team believes could be significant to the case.

According to Matt Weaver of Motorsport.com, Joe Gibbs Racing is requesting the court order multiple parties, including Gabehart, Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, to produce documents within five business days. The request is aimed at determining the full scope of Gabehart’s role with Spire as the team seeks an injunction that would prevent him from continuing to work with the organization.

Court documents show JGR is asking for a wide range of communications, including any discussions related to Gabehart’s potential employment at Spire, agreements involving indemnification, and any messages referencing JGR race setups, strategy, operations, sponsorships or personnel.

Among the more notable elements included in the motion is a supplemental exhibit from JGR’s forensic expert regarding Gabehart’s internet search history. According to the filing, Gabehart searched the meaning of the word “indemnify” shortly after a reported meeting with Dickerson in early December.

“Shortly after this meeting, Gabehart conducted internet research on the meaning of the word ‘indemnify,’” the motion states. “The timing of this search strongly suggests that Spire intended to and is indemnifying Gabehart for his costs and liability in this action.”

JGR argues the timing of that search, combined with earlier evidence that Gabehart had contact with Spire as early as October, raises questions about whether confidential team information could have been accessed or retained while he was still under contract.

The filing comes as part of JGR’s ongoing effort to obtain a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The organization is seeking more than $8 million in damages, alleging Gabehart misappropriated sensitive competitive data before leaving following the 2025 season.

Gabehart and Spire have denied wrongdoing and previously submitted declarations stating he signed confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements before beginning work with the team on Feb. 17. Spire has also argued that Gabehart’s current role as Chief Motorsports Officer is broader than his former position at JGR and involves oversight of multiple racing programs, not just the NASCAR Cup Series.

A judge declined to issue an immediate ruling on the restraining order last week and instead encouraged both sides to continue discussions. With JGR now pushing for expedited discovery, the case appears to be intensifying, and a decision on whether Gabehart can continue working with Spire could come sooner than later.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.