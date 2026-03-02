Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit: Judge makes ruling on restraining order, Spire employment

The legal fight between Joe Gibbs Racing and former competition director Chris Gabehart reached another key moment Monday. A judge issued a limited ruling on the team’s request for a temporary restraining order tied to Gabehart’s new role with Spire Motorsports.

According to Matt Weaver of Motorsport.com, Judge Susan C. Rodriguez granted a narrow restraining order that restricts Gabehart from performing duties at Spire that overlap with the responsibilities he held while serving as competition director at Joe Gibbs Racing. However, the ruling does not prevent Gabehart from continuing to work for Spire entirely.

Judge Rodriguez made it clear the order is targeted, not sweeping: “Other duties are fair game,” she said from the bench, noting that the restriction only applies to areas directly related to Gabehart’s previous role at JGR.

From the Spire and Gabehart perspective, the ruling changes little. Both have consistently argued that his position as Chief Motorsports Officer with the organization is broader than his former job and does not involve the same type of competition-related responsibilities.

The decision comes after a busy weekend of filings in the case, including a motion from Joe Gibbs Racing requesting expedited discovery. In that motion, JGR asked the court to require Gabehart, Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss to turn over communications related to Gabehart’s hiring and job duties.

JGR also cited what it described as concerning evidence uncovered by a forensic review, including an internet search for the word “indemnify” shortly after Gabehart allegedly met with Dickerson in early December. The team argued the timing raised questions about potential liability protection and whether confidential information could have been involved.

Gabehart has denied those allegations, stating in previous filings that he followed all confidentiality agreements and did not share proprietary data. Spire has also maintained that Gabehart’s current role oversees multiple racing programs, including trucks, late models, sprint cars and manufacturing operations, and is not the same as the position he held at JGR.

The court did not settle the broader dispute Monday, and the case is far from over. Judge Rodriguez scheduled the next hearing for March 16, when the parties are expected to argue over expedited discovery and a possible injunction.

As part of the ruling, the judge also required Joe Gibbs Racing to post a $100,000 bond, a standard measure intended to protect Gabehart in case the restraining order is later found to be unwarranted.

For now, Gabehart remains in place at Spire Motorsports. However, the courtroom battle between the two NASCAR organizations is only just getting started, it seems.