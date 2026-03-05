Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit: Judge notes reveal strong case for JGR, bleak outlook for Gabehart

A new filing from the judge presiding over the lawsuit from Joe Gibbs Racing against Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports has emerged, detailing the provisions of a temporary restraining order (TRO). FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted screenshots of some of the most relevant items from the new document.

JGR was granted portions of the TRO it sought against Gabehart. A subsequent hearing is scheduled for March 16.

As for JGR, the judge notes that the racing organization has “shown a likelihood of success on the merits as to its breach of contract and misappropriation claims.” Several relevant cases were cited in conjunction with that assertion.

Importantly, the non-compete that Chris Gabehart signed while actively employed at JGR appears valid and enforceable. The judge noted:

“In light of Gabehart’s role and JGR’s business, including the legitimate business interest of needing to protect its information in a competitive racing industry, the Court finds that the covenant not to compete is reasonable and appears valid and enforceable.

“Gabehart acknowledges taking a new position at Spire that has a different title. The new role has some, but not all, of the same duties that he had at JGR. Gabehart took the role at Spire during the 18-month non-compete period. Considering all of this, Plaintiff has demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits as to its breach of contract claim.”

The judge revealed similar findings on the misappropriation claims by JGR, which allege that Chris Gabehart stole sensitive information from the company. The judge said JGR has shown a “likelihood of success on the merits” of the misappropriation claims.

Citing the Federal Defend Trade Secrets Act and the North Carolina Trade Secrets Protection Act, JGR “has shown that Gabehart took copies of JGR’s Confidential Information on his personal cell phone and his personal Google Drive without JGR’s consent.” And the information that was contained was revealing.

According to the filing, the information Chris Gabehart took included comprehensive post-race audits and analyses of team and driver performance for the entire 2025 NASCAR season. It also included team payroll details, including job titles, contract length, annual compensation, incentive compensation and compensation plans for prior years.

In addition, it included tools for projecting pay for key JGR employees and revenue information from sponsors, partners and other business arrangements for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 NASCAR seasons. It also included analytics of tires and their impact on race results.

“This, by definition, constitutes trade secrets,” the judge wrote. The filing continued.

The judge notes that the business interests of JGR are protected by the granting of a restricted TRO, as it will prevent the further sharing of the business’ confidential information. JGR has established irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief, the judge stated.

“The balance of equities tips in favor of Plaintiff (JGR) as there is great harm in the release of Confidential Information in a highly competitive racing industry,” the filing read. “There is little harm to Defendant Gabehart in granting this TRO, which requires Defendant to do that which he is already required to do under his agreement with JGR.”

The judge ruled that Gabehart may continue is his role at Spire, provided that he is not performing the same duties he performed at JGR. “A limited TRO with these provisions preserves the status quo of the parties and prevents irreparable harm to Plaintiff.”