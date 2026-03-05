Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit: Notes from judge reveal surprising stance on Spire, confidential info

A judge has ruled favorably on a temporary restraining order for Joe Gibbs Racing against Chris Gabehart, but a similar result against Spire Motorsports appears unlikely. Spire was added as a co-defendant in the case against Gabehart shortly after JGR filed the lawsuit.

At issue is the alleged sharing of confidential information that Gabehart reportedly collected from JGR. According to a judge’s filing shared by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, though, there is no evidence that Spire has any of that confidential data.

“As to Defendant Spire, Plaintiff (JGR) has neither established a likelihood of success on the merits nor has it shown irreparable harm,” the judge wrote. “Plaintiff has not shown that Spire has any of JGR’s Confidential Information. Such a notion is speculative, at best, and insufficient for a TRO.”

JGR has been granted a limited TRO against Chris Gabehart, though. Among other things, it will require him to adhere to his non-compete agreement with JGR.

That means that Gabehart cannot perform any services at Spire of the same kind he provided while in his last year at JGR. The court provided further notes on the case.

The judge noted that JGR has “shown a likelihood of success on the merits as to its breach of contract and misappropriation claims.” Several relevant cases were cited in conjunction with that assertion.

Importantly, the non-compete that Chris Gabehart signed while actively employed at JGR appears valid and enforceable. The judge noted:

“In light of Gabehart’s role and JGR’s business, including the legitimate business interest of needing to protect its information in a competitive racing industry, the Court finds that the covenant not to compete is reasonable and appears valid and enforceable.

“Gabehart acknowledges taking a new position at Spire that has a different title. The new role has some, but not all, of the same duties that he had at JGR. Gabehart took the role at Spire during the 18-month non-compete period. Considering all of this, Plaintiff has demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits as to its breach of contract claim.”

The judge revealed similar findings on the misappropriation claims by JGR, which allege that Chris Gabehart stole sensitive information from the company. The judge said JGR has shown a “likelihood of success on the merits” of the misappropriation claims.

Citing the Federal Defend Trade Secrets Act and the North Carolina Trade Secrets Protection Act, JGR “has shown that Gabehart took copies of JGR’s Confidential Information on his personal cell phone and his personal Google Drive without JGR’s consent.” And the information that was contained was revealing.

According to the filing, the information Chris Gabehart took included comprehensive post-race audits and analyses of team and driver performance for the entire 2025 NASCAR season. It also included team payroll details, including job titles, contract length, annual compensation, incentive compensation and compensation plans for prior years.

In addition, it included tools for projecting pay for key JGR employees and revenue information from sponsors, partners and other business arrangements for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 NASCAR seasons. It also included analytics of tires and their impact on race results.

“This, by definition, constitutes trade secrets,” the judge wrote.