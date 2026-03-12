Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit: Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson reacts to being followed by JGR private investigators

Bombshell news dropped this weekend that Joe Gibbs Racing had hired a private investigator to tail Chris Gabehart, its former competition director, following his messy split with the company. Findings from that private investigator surfaced in a legal filing in the lawsuit from JGR against Gabehart and Spire Motorsports.

Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson is making his side of the story heard now. In a legal filing shared by Motorsport’s Matt Weaver posted Wednesday night, he discussed the private investigator.

In short, that investigator took photos of Dickerson meeting with Gabehart on Dec. 2. The two met at Barcelona Burger in Mooresville, N.C.

However, nothing about that meeting was untoward, Dickerson claimed in the filing. First, he was not aware, nor did JGR inform him, that Gabehart was apparently under a non-compete. Second, the very location of the meeting itself lends to the idea that Dickerson had nothing to hide and was not attempting to go behind JGR’s back with a hiring of Gabehart.

JGR is seeking a preliminary injunction that would keep Gabehart from working for Spire for 18 months, the length of his non-compete. Gabehart officially began his employment at Spire, according to Dickerson, in mid-February.

The filing provides some additional context on the meeting the private investigator documented, which took place adjacent to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garage. It reads:

“The Toyota GR Garage is a high performance motorsports testing garage used by Toyota, which is in a technical alliance with JGR,” Dickerson wrote. “Workers from the Toyota GR Garage routinely eat lunch at Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden. I had absolutely no concerns about any of those workers seeing me eating lunch with Mr. Gabehart because I understood that there was no applicable non-compete in place at the time I met with Mr. Gabehart. And, even if a non-compete had been in place, there is nothing that prevents me from eating lunch with a friend.

“Unbeknownst to me, JGR had hired a private investigator to follow Mr. Gabehart around. The private investigator apparently took photographs of me eating lunch with Mr. Gabehart. I was surprised and, quite frankly, disturbed to learn that a competitor in our industry had hired someone to follow its former employee around. I cannot stress this enough: It is extraordinary for an organization in our business to hire a private investigator to follow around any employee, let alone a former employee. In my twenty-five years of experience in this industry, I have never once heard of a team doing so.”

In addition, Dickerson pointed out that despite having Gabehart tailed and knowing he was meeting with Dickerson, JGR did not subsequently provide any messaging to Dickerson about Gabehart’s non-compete. To wit:

“Despite JGR being well aware that Spire was recruiting Mr. Gabehart as early as December 2, 2025, no one at JGR ever contacted me to claim that Mr. Gabehart was subject to an applicable non-compete (until JGR filed this lawsuit),” he wrote. “Even during the forensic examination process described below, no one at JGR ever contacted me to claim that Mr. Gabehart was subject to an applicable non-compete.”