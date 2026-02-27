Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart, Spire court case: Judge sets ruling date, makes strong urge to both parties

Judge Susan C. Rodriguez declined to issue an immediate ruling Friday in the escalating legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and former competition leader Chris Gabehart, per The Athletic‘s Jordan Bianchi. Instead, Rodriguez urged the two parties to continue to converse throughout the weekend and seek a solution.

If no agreement is reached, Rodriguez will rule on the requested temporary restraining order (TRO) on Monday. Additionally, Alan Cavanna reported that Gabehart is allowed to continue his work with Spire Motorsports this weekend.

Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit seeking more than $8 million in damages, alleging that Gabehart misappropriated trade secrets before departing the organization following the 2025 NASCAR season. The team is also pursuing a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would prohibit Gabehart from performing services for Spire similar to those he provided at JGR for 18 months following Feb. 9, 2026.

JGR alleged that a forensic review of Gabehart’s company-issued laptop revealed communications with Spire about employment while he was still under contract, along with the creation of a folder labeled “Spire” and a subfolder titled “past setups.” JGR contends that the materials raise concerns about confidential competitive information.

Gabehart, in a declaration filed earlier this week, denied sharing proprietary data and stated that he has honored his confidentiality obligations. He argued the folders were created solely to evaluate whether to accept a position with Spire and stated he has not provided services to Spire “similar to the general type of services” he performed at JGR.

Spire has reportedly offered to allow a neutral forensic investigator to examine its systems to verify that no JGR information was transmitted or used. Adding another layer to the case, Rodriguez was assigned to the case Thursday after the judge initially assigned to the lawsuit had a conflict arise.

With no immediate ruling issued, the spotlight now shifts to whether both sides can reach a negotiated settlement before Monday’s deadline. For now, Gabehart remains active in his role with Spire, but the potential for a court-ordered restriction looms if talks fail to produce a resolution.