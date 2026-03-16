Joe Gibbs speaks out on lawsuit against Chris Gabehart, Spire on eve of preliminary injunction hearing

The legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Chris Gabehart/Spire Motorsports will hit a new gear on Monday with the preliminary injunction hearing. A federal judge ruled March 2 that Gabehart can continue to work with Spire but not in a role he previously did with JGR.

A complete hearing on his employment will take place on Monday in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina in Charlotte. On the eve of the hearing, Joe Gibbs addressed the lawsuit his team filed against Gabehart and Spire. Gibbs never wanted to go to court with his former employee, but here we are.

“Don’t want to be in court, but we’re going to be there,” Gibbs said, via Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “I think it’s important for us to follow through with this.”

Details of JGR lawsuit against Chris Gabehart, Spire:

In a lawsuit filed Feb. 19, JGR alleges that Gabehart “embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR—Spire Motorsports.” According to the lawsuit, Gabehart allegedly sought “carte blanche authority over all racing decisions” at JGR and when rebuffed by Gibbs, made known he wanted out.

Gabehart’s last day at JGR was Nov. 10, eight days after the 2025 season came to an end. As is standard when an employee leaves the company, Gabehart was ordered to hand over his computer and JGR conducted a forensic analysis. Through the analysis, JGR allegedly discovered that Gabehart had access to confidential and proprietary information. Gabehart allegedly used his personal cell phone to take photos of his laptop screen “in order to conceal that he was accessing and taking JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets.”

Additionally, a Google Drive was found that had a folder titled “Spire” and a subfolder titled “Past Setups.” Gabehart was found to have had meetings with Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson, which JGR was unaware of. He notified JGR on Dec. 17 that he had been offered a job at Spire, though not as a competition director. Gabehart was later hired as Spire’s chief motorsports officer. The lawsuit states that Gabehart has created damages that exceed $8 million.

The team was granted a temporary restraining order that prohibits Gabehart from performing services for Spire similar to those he provided at JGR for 18 months following Feb. 9, 2026. This past week, Dickerson took aim at JGR for launching “repeated attacks on Spire’s legacy.”

“This lawsuit is an effort to stifle Spire as it attempts to build a team that, one day, could rack up the number of wins that JGR touts,” Dickerson wrote in a filing. “Rather than allowing that competition to play out on the track, and rather than considering what brought JGR here in the first place, JGR has chosen to attack, disparage, and demean Spire.”