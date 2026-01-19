Joe Mixon injury: DeMeco Ryans gives two-word update on Texans RB's mysterious absence

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had some interesting things to say about running back Joe Mixon. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Ryans was asked about Mixon, who missed the entire 2025 season with a foot injury.

“No clarity,” DeMeco Ryans said about Joe Mixon’s health status. Ryans was then asked if he believes that Mixon will be with the Texans next season.

“I don’t know the answer to that right now,” he said. Mixon suffered a foot injury during the offseason, and the Texans gave little information about the veteran running back throughout the year. In November, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Mixon would likely remain on the reserve/non-football injury list throughout the year, and that led to Mixon firing back at him.

“Now, I get everyone’s looking for splash news & clickbait… but I’m just curious, Ian, how do you know more about me than me?” Joe Mixon wrote. Turns out Rapaport was right, as Mixon didn’t play in one game in 2025.

But what about Mixon’s future with the Texans? When Houston traded for Mixon in 2024, the team signed him to a two-year contract extension. He’s entering the final year of his contract, but the Texans could release him and save $8.5 milllion in cap space, according to Michael Shapiro of Chron.com.

Joe Mixon had a Pro Bowl season in his first year with the Texans

In 2024, Mixon was named to his second Pro Bowl after rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he also caught 36 passes for 309 yards and one score. Mixon spent his first seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and tallied 8,551 yards from scrimmage and 62 total touchdowns in 97 games with 88 starts.

With Mixon not in the lineup, the running game was anchored by Woody Marks and Nick Chubb. Marks rushed for 703 yards and two touchdowns, and Chubb rushed for 506 yards and three TDs. The two running backs helped the Texans finish the regular season with a 12-5 record and reach the divisional round of the playoffs.

In the divisional round playoff game, the Texans lost to the New England Patriots 28-16. The franchise, which began playing in 2002, has yet to reach a conference championship game.