Joey Chestnut's status for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest amid probation reportedly revealed

Despite legal issues putting his status into question, Joey Chestnut is going to run it back in the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. ESPN reports that Chestnut will take part in the event on July 4, 2026, despite being placed on probation following a guilty plea to a misdemeanor battery charge.

Chestnut entered a guilty plea on April 20 and was sentenced to 180 days of probation after he was accused of slapping a man on the face while at a bar in Indiana, per ESPN. The judge reportedly granted Chestnut permission to travel out of state, which allows him to attend the contest on Coney Island.

“It truly was just a misunderstanding,” Chestnut’s lawyer, Mario Massillamany told The Associated Press, per ESPN. “Joey understood that he wanted to accept responsibility for his actions, and he did.”

ESPN, citing US Weekly, reports that Chestnut claimed he was drunk during the alleged altercation and did not remember what took place. Massillamany claims that Chestnut’s clients were “taken out of context.

Chestnut looks to complete back-to-back titles

Chestnut is fresh off a victory in 2025, where he downed 70.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes. The eating star has won nine of the last 10 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contests. In those 10 years, the only time he has not won the event was in 2024, when he sat out due to a contractual issue. Patrick Bertoletti won that year with 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

While the legal issue had some fans concerned about Chestnut’s status, it does not appear to have ever been an issue with the organization. Richard Shea, the co-founder and president of Major League Eating, commented on the issue.

“This incident did not violate Major League Eating’s code of conduct, as it occurred outside any organizational event or activity and it was addressed by local authorities,” Shea said, per ESPN.