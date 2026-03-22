Joey Logano airs out frustrations with No. 22 car amid disastrous Stage 1 at Darlington: 'Slow as sh*t'

Joey Logano is upset with the performance of his No. 22 Ford in Stage 1 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Speedway. Logano, who started 29th and immediately began bleeding spots, voiced his displeasure on the radio after falling to 34th.

“I don’t understand how it can be this f*cking far off,” Logano said, via Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. “I mean, the balance now is somewhat drivable, but it’s freaking slow as sh*t.”

Logano is clearly not having a good time at “The Lady in Black.” It appears to be an issue for him only, as his Team Penske teammates have shown to have plenty of speed. Ryan Blaney finished third in Stage 1, while Austin Cindric finished eighth.

Now, it’s nothing new for Logano to not have the best running Penske car. On most weekends, Blaney is the top dog. But this is different; the other Penske cars are significantly better and Logano is already one lap down.

It’s been that kind of start to the 2026 season for Logano, who hasn’t tallied a top-10 finish since a third-place run in the Daytona 500. Logano has been trending in the wrong direction for the past month, and he’s nowhere near contention on Sunday.

This story is developing…