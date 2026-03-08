Joey Logano and AJ Allmendinger collide, No. 22 car destroyed in violent wreck in Phoenix NASCAR race

Joey Logano, the pole-sitter for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, is out after being involved in a massive wreck on Lap 255 in Stage 3. The incident occurred at the dogleg of Turn 1, Logano looking to come back up the track.

AJ Allmendinger was there and lifted to try to give Logano space. The two made contact and Logano went sliding before crashing into Josh Berry against the outside wall.

We've got more trouble!@joeylogano gets turned and slides up the track in front of @joshberry and @Daniel_SuarezG. pic.twitter.com/Na75A7Uj9b — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 8, 2026

The other drivers involved were Austin Dillon, Daniel Suárez, Chase Elliott and Shane Van Gisbergen. Logano, Berry and Suárez are all done for the day.

Joey Logano: ‘It’s been a rough day’

It’s a disappointing end for Logano, who led 73 laps and had control of the race for much of Stage 1. He was a favorite coming into the race and undoubtedly had one of the best cars in the field.

Logano spoke to FOX Sports after checking out of the infield care center. He wasn’t sure what happened to cause the wreck.

“I’m not really 100 percent sure what happened there,” Logano said. “I guess I didn’t realize I was three-wide… it felt like there was some room there but just ran out of space into [Turn 1]. … It is what it is. … Gosh, it’s been a rough day. We had a good Shell Pennzoil Mustang. We were probably a top three car, top four car. It just really hurts to be here.”

Logano entered the race sixth in the points standings. He will leave with a 31st-place finish.