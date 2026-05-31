Joey Logano details decision to become foster parent: 'You just got to do what's right'

Recently, NASCAR star Joey Logano announced some major news that had nothing to do with his life on the racetrack. During SiriusXM’s coverage of the 4th Annual Concert for Charity that his foundation hosts, Logano announced that he and his wife, Brittany, have gotten into the foster care program.

In addition to their own biological children, the couple is now fostering two children as part of their family. From a family of five to a family of seven, Logano is battling through the changes but says his family is handling the changes impressively.

“You gotta have a badass wife, that’s a big piece of it. I got that, I can check that box,” Logano said on Saturday to the media. “But I also say, listen, we are very fortunate to live the life we live, and drive race cars. And sure, there’s a lot of things going on in our busy life. Party of five now, or, party of seven, five kids. But sometimes you just got to do what you feel like is right. And yeah, is it harder? Yeah. Is it worth it? Absolutely. I’d do it again, 100 more times. You know, sometimes in life we just make a big deal out of things, and someday you just got to do it, right?

“We talked about it for years and talked ourselves out of it for those reasons you just brought up, about being busy, and can we really handle all that? We just felt like we kept getting called back to it, you know? God just, I felt like, kept knocking on the door, and eventually you got to just open the door up and say, ‘What do you want?’ I felt like that’s what was right. My wife’s a total rockstar that can handle a lot of it. It’s been fun.”

Logano sees his kids accepting foster children, too

While taking on the challenge of being a foster parent can be hard, it is even harder when you already have children of your own. The Logano family already has three: two boys and a girl.

But despite that challenge, Logano has not seen his kids struggle to be accepting. In fact, it’s been quite the opposite.

“It’s been fairly smooth,” Logano said. “The ages are similar. Like, they kind of blend, and a couple of them were like instant best friends, which is great. They gotta share a room, so they figured out how to like each other. That went well. They’ve just been really solid kids, and they’re great kids, right? All foster kids have been through the wringer, and they just need some love and somebody to show them that they are going to be something. You just got to polish the diamond that is already there, and there’s no doubt in my mind these kids are going to be fantastic.”