Joey Logano is adding another off-track win to his résumé. This one comes with a global flavor that’ll add to his growing list of endorsement deals.

According to Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, Logano has signed a partnership with Guy Laroche to promote their iconic Drakkar line of colognes. The deal will activate across four NASCAR race weekends at Talladega, San Diego, Daytona II and Homestead.

French fashion house Guy Laroche has signed Joey Logano to help promote its Drakkar line of colognes, with plans to activate at Talladega, San Diego, Daytona II and Homestead.



➡️ The midway activation will include free samples, a strength tester game and Logano appearance. pic.twitter.com/trq6ZIJvGI — Adam Stern (@A_S12) April 21, 2026

Evidently, the activation plan is designed to engage fans directly. Trackside experiences will include free samples, interactive games like a strength tester and even appearances from Logano himself. It’s a creative push aimed at bringing a legacy fragrance brand into a new environment and a new audience.

For Logano, it’s yet another example of how NASCAR drivers are expanding their reach beyond the racetrack. A three-time Cup Series champion, he’s long been one of the sport’s most recognizable figures, and partnerships like this only reinforce his crossover appeal.

While the business side continues to grow, Logano’s mindset behind the wheel hasn’t changed. Amid ongoing changes to NASCAR’s championship format, Logano made it clear he’s not losing sleep over what comes next.

“I liked where it was, but I’m gonna like where we go, too,” Logano said previously. “I’m OK with whatever they do, just tell me the rules and then we gotta go figure out a way to win.”

That perspective is consistent with how Logano has built his career. NASCAR’s former playoff system, introduced in 2014, has been a defining part of Logano’s success, with three championships coming under the elimination-style format. Still, he’s not lobbying for one system over another. Instead, he’s focused on adapting.

“The bottom line is it’ll be the same for everybody,” he said. “No matter what they come up with, everybody’s gonna have the same opportunity. … We’ll have to just try and do it again.”

If anything, Logano embraces the pressure that came with the format. It’s a mindset that aligns with his aggressive, high-stakes driving style.

“I love the pressure part,” he added. “I wanna see desperate people doing desperate things.”

That mentality has made him one of the most dangerous drivers in the garage when it matters most. Now, with a new partnership in place and changes to the format for the sport, Logano is once again proving he can thrive in any environment. Whether it’s chasing trophies on Sunday or connecting with fans in entirely new ways.