joey-logano-offers-carson-hocevar-advice-he-learned-the-hard-way

With Kevin Harvick out, Joey Logano filled in for him on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. And like with most episodes of every podcast/show in the NASCAR-verse, Carson Hocevar became a topic of discussion.

Logano was asked about Kyle Larson’s comments on Bussin’ with the Boys, when he complimented Hocevar the racer, but said he still needed to mature. Logano agreed with Larson.

“I’d agree he’s got a ridiculous amount of talent,” said Logano. “Like raw talent. He’s just wicked fast. And that’s something that is impressive. He’s shown that from the beginning of his career.

“That he is a bit of a wild card out there. I mean, I think he’s proven that. And that’s not a secret to anyone. He’s going to sling it in there. And whatever happens, happens. It’s interesting to have that attitude so much.

“Whatever is going to bite you eventually. And Carson and I have had issues. And we’ve been able to work them out. We’ve talked about it. And we’ve had contact back and forth on the racetrack. And nobody wants to be in that situation.

“And there’s some people that will probably take it. And not do anything about it. And then there’s certain drivers that are going to do something about it. And you’re going to figure out which ones those are pretty quickly. I dealt with it. I’m sitting in the guy’s seat [Harvick] that I had to deal with.

“I did it. And I can relate a little bit to what Carson is going through right now. But there’s also a moment where you’ve got to look at big picture.

“And say, okay, what do I want to accomplish in this sport? Am I trying to win a one-off race here and there? Or am I trying to win championships? And that game has to be played all the way through the whole season. I’ve made the mistakes. I know this. I’ve cost myself, I think, at least a championship.

“And not playing it out correctly. And so, he’ll learn that. Right? And he already has some. But not enough.

“Because it hasn’t changed him enough.”

Understanding Hocevar despite the generation gap

Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, doubled down on Hocevar’s talent and how good he is for the sport. Love or hate, Logano might have the best handle on Hocevar out of all his contemporaries, despite the admitted generation gap.

“But his ability to go fast at any racetrack at this point is going to, like he will be around forever at this point. You can’t deny that. The talent that he has.

“And his ability to just not care. Right? He don’t care. He’s literally, like, whatever.

“He says things. He does things. He’s just like, what are you going to do about it? And then people do things about it.

“It’s not like he doesn’t get dumped back. It happens. And he’s like, eh, whatever… I think Carson’s great for the sport.

“I think he brings a ton of new fans, different fans. Like, I mean, just the way he is is different than the rest of us. Right? I mean, the way he speaks.

“He’s younger. Right? I don’t know what he’s talking about half the time. I’m like, I don’t know what these words mean.

“You know? What do these words on social media mean? I don’t get it. But people love it. And there’s no denying that.

“And that’s great. That’s great for our sport, for sure.”

Logano questions lack of grace he received

Despite the understanding of what Hocevar brings to today’s NASCAR Cup series, Logano does question the lack of grace he received by comparison when he was early in his career.

A laughing Logano aired it out.

“When I came into the sport, I had run-ins with veterans and all this stuff. Right? And people hated me for that.

“Forever. And to this day, I still get booed like, you wouldn’t believe, for the things I did when I was 19 years old.

“This kid comes in and wrecks way more people than I ever did. And people love him.

How does this happen? What am I missing?”

For many NASCAR fans, that’s a discussion for another day. A heated one at that.