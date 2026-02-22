Joey Logano sends warning over Shane van Gisbergen, Connor Zilisch at Atlanta: 'Gonna crash all of us'
Joey Logano has shown nearly two stages through to be a contender to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. That is, if he doesn’t get wrecked by a member of Trackhouse Racing.
Logano, who has led 26 laps and run inside the top 10 for most of the day, is currently taking notice of Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch. The Trackhouse wheelmen have been impressive to this point, but Logano is beginning to worry they might cause carnage on the racetrack.
“The Trackhouse cars are weapons man,” Logano said during Stage 2, via Taylor Kitchen. “The No. 97 and the purple one, they’re like… jeez. They’re gonna crash all of us at some point.”
Joey Logano had his eye on Trackhouse Racing duo in Stage 2 at Atlanta
Clearly, Logano is noticing something with those Trackhouse cars. From the vantage point of the broadcast, both look fast and confident.
Top 10
- 1New
AP Poll Prediction
Big changes on deck for Top 25
- 2
Bracketology
Shake up, new No. 1 seed
- 3Trending
Jacarrius Peak injury
Gamecocks hoping for good news
- 4
Rondale Moore death
Jeff Brohm statement
- 5Hot
Top 16 seeds revealed
March Madness is here
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Van Gisbergen, in particular, continues to show improvement on ovals. He was running top five at the end of Stage 2 before getting dumped by Kyle Larson coming off Turn 4.
Logano was half right. Van Gisbergen did find himself involved in a wreck, though it wasn’t exactly his fault. Van Gisbergen did manage to keep his car clean and should be OK to finish the race.