Joey Logano is making a change to his car after qualifying for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas. As a result, he will move to the back of the NASCAR Cup Series field for Sunday’s race.

Logano told MRN that the No. 22 team will change the steering rack after experiencing power steering issues during Cup Series practice on Saturday, per Dustin Albino. Logano had issues with his speed in practice, though he fared slightly better in qualifying.

Joey Logano was initially set to start the race on Row 8, next to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and behind Chase Elliott and William Byron. Now he’ll trail the field with Ty Dillon.

You can view the previous starting order for the AdventHealth 400 prior to Joey Logano’s late change below. This will obviously shift now, heading into Sunday.

Full running order:

Row 1: Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin

Row 2: Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson

Row 3: Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar

Row 4: Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez

Row 5: Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace

Row 6: Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece

Row 7: Chase Elliott, William Byron

Row 8: Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 9: Shane van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell

Row 10: Erik Jones, Austin Dillon

Row 11: Brad Keselowski, Riley Herbst

Row 12: Kyle Busch, Corey Heim

Row 13: Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland

Row 14: AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson

Row 15: Cole Custer, Josh Berry

Row 16: Ross Chastain, John Hunter Nemechek

Row 17: Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric

Row 18: Cody Ware, Connor Zilisch

Row: 19 Ty Dillon

Tyler Reddick wins pole at Kansas

While Joey Logano will now start from the back of the field at Kansas, there’s a familiar face up front on the pole. It’s Tyler Reddick, the current points leader in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Reddick went out with a 29.142 in qualifying, edging out Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs for the top spot. It was his fourth time winning the pole this season.

“It’s really awesome. Again, just this Toyota Camry was really solid in practice,” Reddick said on Amazon Prime. “We liked it to give up, rolling out first, get those adjustments we wanted to. And just really, really good handling on our Toyota Camry. Just proud of everyone’s effort at 23XI. We’ve been solid. Obviously we had that stretch where we were really tough to beat here, and we’ve worked hard to improve that and to have a Saturday go like this — smooth, just great handling out of our Camry — is exactly what we want to see.”