Joey Logano to start at rear in NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas after unapproved adjustment
Joey Logano is making a change to his car after qualifying for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas. As a result, he will move to the back of the NASCAR Cup Series field for Sunday’s race.
Logano told MRN that the No. 22 team will change the steering rack after experiencing power steering issues during Cup Series practice on Saturday, per Dustin Albino. Logano had issues with his speed in practice, though he fared slightly better in qualifying.
Joey Logano was initially set to start the race on Row 8, next to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and behind Chase Elliott and William Byron. Now he’ll trail the field with Ty Dillon.
You can view the previous starting order for the AdventHealth 400 prior to Joey Logano’s late change below. This will obviously shift now, heading into Sunday.
Full running order:
Row 1: Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin
Row 2: Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson
Row 3: Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar
Row 4: Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez
Row 5: Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace
Row 6: Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece
Row 7: Chase Elliott, William Byron
Row 8: Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 9: Shane van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell
Row 10: Erik Jones, Austin Dillon
Row 11: Brad Keselowski, Riley Herbst
Row 12: Kyle Busch, Corey Heim
Row 13: Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland
Row 14: AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson
Row 15: Cole Custer, Josh Berry
Row 16: Ross Chastain, John Hunter Nemechek
Row 17: Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric
Row 18: Cody Ware, Connor Zilisch
Row: 19 Ty Dillon
- 1New
Key recruitment update for Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell
- 2
Michigan spring game reaction — It’s only a scrimmage, but …
- 3
Skydiver crashes into scoreboard at Virginia Tech spring game
- 4
Byrum Brown remains confident after inconsistent A-Day showing
- 5
Transfer Portal Intel: Florida, Tennessee in play for big targets
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Tyler Reddick wins pole at Kansas
While Joey Logano will now start from the back of the field at Kansas, there’s a familiar face up front on the pole. It’s Tyler Reddick, the current points leader in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Reddick went out with a 29.142 in qualifying, edging out Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs for the top spot. It was his fourth time winning the pole this season.
“It’s really awesome. Again, just this Toyota Camry was really solid in practice,” Reddick said on Amazon Prime. “We liked it to give up, rolling out first, get those adjustments we wanted to. And just really, really good handling on our Toyota Camry. Just proud of everyone’s effort at 23XI. We’ve been solid. Obviously we had that stretch where we were really tough to beat here, and we’ve worked hard to improve that and to have a Saturday go like this — smooth, just great handling out of our Camry — is exactly what we want to see.”