Joey Logano towed to garage after hitting Cole Custer amid pit row chaos in Texas

Pit road has presented some interesting challenges for drivers at Texas Motor Speedway in the Wurth 400 in the NASCAR Cup Series. Multiple drivers, including Joey Logano, had to enter the garage after wrecks on pit road.

Logano ran into trouble after two other drivers had an awkward exchange. Cole Custer was looking to get into his box but stalled and stopped on pit road to let Ty Gibbs exit his box one spot behind.

That left him right in the middle of pit road, and Joey Logano plowed into his right rear bumper. Logano sheered off a portion of his front left bumper and had to head to the garage to assess the situation.

Chaos on pit road in Texas! Joey Logano is behind the wall. 👀 https://t.co/HXyTay1VaN pic.twitter.com/suNiqTyXf8 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 3, 2026

But that wasn’t the only wreck on pit road. Chase Briscoe also took damage when he tried to exit pit road and caught Kyle Larson who was coming in to pit. Briscoe had to slam it into reverse to get back down pit road after taking damage to his right front bumper.

In addition to Joey Logano, Cole Custer also had to head to the garage with damage to his right rear. An eventful sequence, to be sure.

Christopher Bell wrecked from lead at Texas

Joey Logano isn’t the only one having a bad day early at Texas. Christopher Bell‘s run of bad luck has continued, this time at Texas Motor Speedway. He was clipped by spinning-out Todd Gilliland while he had just muscled his way to the front for the lead late in Stage 1.

Gilliland got loose and spun around, and he came down the track toward Bell. Bell attempted to slide down the racetrack far enough to avoid the collision but couldn’t.

He took contact to his right rear bumper and went spinning, taking a hard hit into the wall. He had to head to the garage, where his team assessed that the damage was enough to end his day. It continues a brutal run for the driver.

“I mean it’s a bummer, but I’m just so thankful,” Bell told FS1’s Jamie Little. “I’m thankful that I get to drive really fast racecars. Thankful that I got to lead laps today. Thankful that I get to carry the green colors, drive for Joe Gibbs Racing. Yeah, I was a couple feet, a couple feet away from having a great day. But yeah, it’s going to turn around at some point.”

The wrecks will be costly for both Christopher Bell and Joey Logano. While Bell was running ninth in points heading into the day, Logano entered at 15th.