A big wreck wiped out multiple drivers and likely ended their day in the final stage of the Straight Talk Wireless 500 in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix. Joey Logano initiated the contact, and moments later Austin Cindric slammed into the outside wall hard.

Logano seemed to admit fault for the crash on his team radio, noting he obviously wasn’t trying to do that. He got into the back bumper of Ross Chastain on the low side of the track.

“Dang it, I didn’t mean to do that, obviously.” Logano said, per Jonathan Fjeld. “I didn’t try to clip him.”

As Logano made contact with Chastain, though, Chastain’s nose pointed toward the outside wall at Phoenix and he cut across the track, where he was hit hard by Anthony Alfredo. Alfredo then pinballed toward the outside wall and collected Cindric, giving Cindric a huge shot into the wall.

Cindric reported he was OK on the team radio after the collision. However, his car took significant damage.

Crews were working on the cars of Ross Chastain and others during the ensuing caution at Phoenix. How many were able to return to the field remained to be seen. Even Bubba Wallace, running near the front of the pack, took some damage. However, it appeared mostly cosmetic.

Christopher Bell wins Stage 2 at Phoenix

There hasn’t been a ton of lead-changing at Phoenix, and Christopher Bell has likely established himself as the driver to beat. He was leading at the time of this writing with 80 laps remaining in the race.

Bell also claimed the stage win for Stage 2, outracing several others to the line. He’s had no trouble keeping his car where it needs to be on the track. Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs and Bubba Wallace rounded out of the top five at the time of this writing.

Blaney has had one of the fastest cars on the track all day but twice has been burned by loose wheels. That caused him to reset toward the back of the pack multiple times.

Can he make a late charge and keep Bell from winning his third straight spring race at Phoenix? We’ll see.