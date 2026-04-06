Joey Porter Jr. feels disrespected, declares himself top-five NFL corner

Joey Porter Jr. isn’t waiting around for validation. After a breakout 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback is making his stance clear, believing he’s already among the elite at his position.

If you ask him, the numbers back it up. Speaking on The Blueprint Podcast, Porter pushed back on the primary criticism surrounding his game, penalties: “That’s what people really harp on my game about, is the PI’s and penalties,” Porter stated. “But it’s like, y’all hold no other DB under that microscope.”

For Porter, the focus on flags overlooks what he considers the bigger picture, elite-level production against top competition: “I haven’t gave up a touchdown in three years. Not one,” he added. “No wide receiver put over 50, 60 yards on my head alone. And I travel with the best of them.”

Of course, that résumé is hard to ignore. According to Next Gen Stats, Porter allowed just 32 receptions on 64 targets across 524 coverage snaps in 2025. He didn’t surrender a single touchdown and posted a passer rating against of just 61.5, numbers that place him firmly among the league’s most effective defensive backs.

Yet, the narrative around his game hasn’t fully caught up. Much of that stems from his 2024 season, when penalties became a talking point. But Porter was quick to point out the improvement he made in that area this past year.

“Even to bring up penalties this year, I had five, which equaled out to 50-something yards,” Porter said. “You’re saying I’m not top five because I had 50 yards in penalties? Like that’s crazy.”

From his perspective, the criticism lacks context. Especially when compared to the consistency he’s shown in coverage.

Porter, a second-round pick in 2023, has been a fixture in Pittsburgh’s secondary since early in his rookie season. Since then, quarterbacks have largely avoided testing him, and when they have, the results haven’t been favorable.

That consistency is why Porter believes his case isn’t just about one season. He’s been building toward this. In fact, he suggested he’s been performing at a top-five level since entering the league, even if the recognition hasn’t followed.

Now, the next step could be a major one. Porter is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and how the Steelers approach that decision may ultimately reflect how they view his place among the NFL’s top corners.

While the debate may continue externally, Porter has already made up his mind. In his eyes, he’s not chasing that label. He’s already earned it at this point in his career.