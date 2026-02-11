Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter blasted his former teammate, QB Ben Roethlisberger. Despite “Big Ben” being an iconic Steeler, Porter doesn’t feel that way.

Porter, whose son actually plays for Pittsburgh these days, called Roethlisberger a bad teammate, despite winning Super Bowl XL with him during the 2025 season. Roethlisberger is outspoken about his former franchise, good and bad, on his own podcast.

So when it comes to the potential future Hall of Famer, Porter doesn’t want to hear the signal caller talk about Pittsburgh. He was brutally honest this week.

“He broke the brotherhood,” Porter said to Dianna Russini. “‘Seven’ definitely broke the brotherhood. The ‘Seven Dude’ that did, that we don’t talk about, is crazy. (If anybody) should talk; he should never grab a microphone and really talk Steeler business. Because if we talking Steeler business, his ass is foul of all foul.

“Like the shit that he’s did is foul of all foul. (Ben Roethlisberger is) not a good teammate. Won a Super Bowl with him, but the person, he’s just not a good teammate. Like, he knows that, anybody in the Steeler building knows that, but we protected him, because I’ve only won one Super Bowl, and that was my quarterback. So do I love my quarterback? Yeah, but is he a good person? No.”

Roethlisberger wasn’t without his fair share of off-the-field incidents. He was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2006 without a helmet and three years later, was accused of sexual assault.

After a 2009 incident, Roethlisberger was accused of sexual assault again in Georgia in 2010. After a lengthy investigation, he was eventually suspended for six games that season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. It was reduced to four games as Roethlisberger went through league-mandated professional behavior evaluations.

It’s unclear what Porter is referring to in terms of Roethlisberger’s behavior as a teammate. Regardless, he was highly successful on the field from 2004-21.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and three-time participant, Roethlisberger won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004, was a six-time Pro Bowl and twice led the NFL in passing yards. He is in the Steelers’ Hall of Honor as well, finishing his career with 64,088 yards (7th all-time), 418 touchdowns (9th all-time), 211 interceptions and a 64.4% completion percentage.