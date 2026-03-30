John Cena is returning to the WWE. Not in a wrestling capacity, but as the official host of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Cena himself made the announcement via social media on Monday. The WWE followed suit with an official release afterwards, excited to get the news out that their biggest star of the past two decades will be at their biggest weekend of the year.

Since retirement, my “road” has looked a little different… but now I can officially say I’m headed to WrestleMania!!!! See you in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/nyNypOhRpk — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 30, 2026

“Rumor around this town is WrestleMania needs a host,” Cena stated. “Well, I’m already on that road. I will see you at WrestleMania.”

It’ll be awesome to see Cena back in the WWE for the first time since the 17-time World Champion’s career came to an end Saturday night at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington D.C. last December. Cena controversially tapped out to two-time World Champion Gunther.

It marked the first time that’s happened since 2005, in the highly publicized last match of his legendary career. Gunther earned the opportunity to face Cena in his final match after winning ‘The Last Time is Now Tournament’, downing NXT’s Je’Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight in the process.

At the time, Cena marked the second legendary figure that Gunther retired in 2025. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time defeated WCW legend Goldberg in his final match on the July 12 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Eventin Atlanta.

“I chose to retire,” Cena told Tom Rinaldi in an interview that WWE published on Dec. 8. “I made a promise to the WWE that I would not stick around when my skills can’t match the product, and they can’t. I’m 48. My 40-yard time has gone like (down). I can’t match up with the product now, and that’s okay, because what I do isn’t who I am.

“The realization of that has helped me come to like, no, let these guys have it now because they’re really good. All I would be doing is a disservice to the consumer if I go any point beyond this.”

The West Newbury, MA native announced at the 2024 Money in the Bank event that 2025 would be his final year as an active competitor on the WWE roster. He revealed that he would appear at 36 different events across the 12-month calendar year, and Saturday night marked event No. 36.

It was quite the final year for Cena, as he won his record 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41 last April (by defeating Cody Rhodes) and completed the Grand Slam by defeating Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Championship on the Nov. 10 edition of Monday Night Raw.

To complete the modern Grand Slam (which 18 wrestlers have done), you must win a world championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and a Tag Team Championship.

The movie star finished his career as a 17-time World Champion, a five-time United States Champion, a four-time Tag Team Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time Money in the Bank winner. His match against Gunther marked his 2,259th in the company.

Now, Cena will return to WWE in a different role, donning a suit instead of his trademark jorts and colorful t-shirt. Regardless, it’ll be great to see him back inside the squared circle in 2026.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.