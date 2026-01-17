John Harbaugh has agreed to become the head coach of the New York Giants, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported Wednesday that the two sides were working to finalize a deal to become the 24th head coach in franchise history.

“This is the New York Giants,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “I’m proud and honored to the head coach of this historic franchise, and especially excited to work with the Mara and Tisch families. But most of all, I can’t wait to get started with the great players on this football team to see what we can accomplish together.”

Harbaugh interviewed with multiple teams after his firing from the Baltimore Ravens after 18 seasons. The 63-year-old chose the Giants, a chance to work under owner John Mara and work with quarterback Jaxson Dart, among other talented players on New York’s roster. Harbaugh’s deal with the organization is expected to be for five years with a total value that nears $100 million, per league insider Jordan Schultz.

Harbaugh guided the Ravens to a 180-113 record across 18 seasons, earning 12 trips to the postseason. He led Baltimore to a Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers. While the Ravens never got to the Super Bowl in any other season under Harbaugh, they made three additional AFC Championship Game appearances.

Harbaugh is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and it’s not often a coach with 180 wins comes available. New York acted fast in setting up an in-person meeting with Harbaugh and getting him to sign before he was set to interview with the Tennessee Titans. The Giants recognize the opportunity here, bringing on a proven winner to help stabilize the franchise.

New York has won just 13 games over the last three season, finishing 4-13 in 2025. The club has made just two trips to the postseason since its Super Bowl XLVI victory over the New England Patriots in 2012.

John Harbaugh is a CEO head coach. He doesn’t call plays on either side of the ball, so his hires will be important. Todd Monken and Anthony Weaver, both of whom coached under Harbaugh in Baltimore, have been reported as top candidates at offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, respectively.