John Harbaugh introduced as Giants HC, reveals true feelings on QB Jaxson Dart

For the last seven seasons of John Harbaugh‘s 18-year tenure as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, the team was built around quarterback Lamar Jackson. That was by design and Harbaugh intends to build the New York Giants the same way with Jaxson Dart.

“It’s a great question because the quarterback’s kind of important. That’s kind of a big deal. I’m excited about Jaxson Dart,” Harbaugh said Tuesday at his introductory press conference. “… It starts with the quarterback, for sure. You build your team around your quarterback. You build your team around your players and what they do well.”

The Ravens were highly successful during the first half of Harbaugh’s run when Joe Flacco was under center. They won a Super Bowl in 2012. The wins kept on piling up in the Jackson era, though another Super Bowl appearance never materialized. Still, Harbaugh won 180 games in Baltimore.

New York, meanwhile, has won just 13 games over the last three seasons, finishing 4-13 in 2025. The club has made just two trips to the postseason since its Super Bowl XLVI victory over the New England Patriots.

There’s a lot of work to be done in Big Blue. Fortunately for those in power, they believe Dart is the long-awaited successor to Eli Manning. They have good reason to, as Dart shined as a rookie under tough circumstances.

John Harbaugh all-in on Jaxson Dart

Dart, the former Ole Miss standout, didn’t begin the season as New York’s starter; Russell Wilson did. Then head coach Brian Daboll inserted Dart into the starting lineup in Week 4 after the Giants got off to an 0-3 start. Dart started hot, leading New York to wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

But until New York’s 34-10 Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Dart had gone winless in his previous seven starts. During that time, Daboll was fired. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was named interim head coach. Dart, meanwhile, missed two games with a concussion. He was evaluated for at least five throughout his rookie campaign. In 14 games (12 starts), Dart threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 63.7% passing. He also rushed for nine scores.

Dart will be under new coaching in 2026. Harbaugh has yet to hire an offensive coordinator, though Todd Monken is viewed as a name to watch. But as far as that head coach-quarterback relationship, Harbaugh believes it will be a winning one.

“I like the way he plays. I like his talent, his skillset, all the things he’s accomplished but more than that, I like who he is and what he’s about,” Harbaugh said. “To me, he’s about football. This young guy loves football. He wants to talk football all the time. That’s kind of what I like doing, too. So, I think we’re going to have a lot of great conversations. Can’t wait to get started with him.”